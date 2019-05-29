Chris Christie: Mueller’s Statement ‘Definitely Contradicts’ What AG Barr Said in His Summary

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie called into a special ABC News report that followed Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s rather stunning public press appearance, the first and only appearance since he started as Special Counsel just over two years ago.

Christie, a former US attorney himself and longtime friend and political ally of President Donald Trump, raised some eyebrows when he noted a clear contradiction between what Special Counsel Mueller said in Thursday’s press conference and what Attorney General William Barr said in the four-page summary released just days after receiving the 400+ page report.

Christie agreed with ABC News anchor George Stephanoupolous’ observation that Mueller’s comments have taken away the overall investigation away “from the legal processes and put it right back into the political arena.”

Christie — calling in over the phone — added “those comments by Bob Mueller about the other processes — obviously impeachment being the only constitutional way — definitely contradicts what the Attorney General said when he summarized Mueller’s report and said he then had to draw the conclusion on that. Mueller clearly contradicts that today in a very concise way.”

Watch above via ABC.

