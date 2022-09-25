Chris Christie Says Trump Running His Mouth About FBI Investigation is Pushing Him Towards a ‘Self-Inflicted Indictment’

Chris Christie said Donald Trump’s public comments about the FBI investigation into his handling of classified documents is pushing him towards a “self-inflicted indictment.”

Christie, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, discussed the classified documents investigation into the former president on ABC News Sunday show This Week. Host George Stephanopoulos asked Christie about the prediction from Dan Abrams, ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder, that Trump will be indicted.

“These are all self-inflicted wounds by Donald Trump,” Christie said.

Christie explained that he always advises clients: “Don’t out-loud fight with the Department of Justice.” Trump is “doing the exact opposite,” he said.

Christie added that prosecutors “are human too” and don’t respond well to being dared to indict someone under investigation.

“The more you absolutely antagonize with nonsense arguments on television that your lawyers won’t make in court — because they’re afraid they’ll be sanctioned if they do because they have no evidence — you’re pushing yourself closer to a self-inflicted indictment,” he said.

“I don’t want to see that happen just because I don’t think it’s good for our country, but he’s pushing himself in that direction,” he concluded.

Still, Christie said he did not think Trump will ultimately be indicted, despite his antics.

Trump has repeatedly spoken out about the investigation into his handling of classified documents since the FBI raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort. Last week, he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show two nights in a row for interviews. In one, he floated the absurd argument that a president can declassify documents just by “thinking about it.”

Watch above, via ABC News.

