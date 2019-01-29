Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon Mock Trump Over ‘Global Waming’ Tweet

CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon dragged Donald Trump over his tweet about cold weather and “global waming,” and Lemon even brought props.

On Monday, Trump sent another of his periodic tweets wondering how global warming and cold weather can exist simultaneously, this time dubbing the phenomenon “global waming.”

On Tuesday night’s edition of Cuomo Primetime, Cuomo devoted his penultimate segment to Trump’s tweet, reading it aloud and remarking, with a laugh, “Spelling? That’s extra credit for this president.”

He then pointed out the difference between climate and weather, and noted that Trump’s own National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) apparently felt compelled to correct Trump in a tweet hours later:

Then, Cuomo tossed to his nightly preview with Don Lemon, who appeared onscreen wearing a comical winter hat and shiveringly drinking a cup of hot cocoa.

After having a good laugh at Lemon’s getup, Cuomo remarked that Trump’s premise is something he would expect to hear from his soon-to-be nine-year-old son.

Lemon pointed out that in addition to NOAA, Trump’s own intelligence community contradicts him on climate change.

“In a written assessment of worldwide threats, the U.S. Intelligence community laid out the potential security challenges posed by climate change,” Lemon said, “including threats to public health, historic levels of human displacement, assault on religious freedom, and the negative effects of the environment of environmental degradation.”

“So, the intelligence community is saying that he is wrong about it,” Lemon added. “I don’t think he understands it.”

Lemon and Cuomo are evolving into something of a cable news Abbott and Costello with their handoff segments, but sadly, Trump’s attitude toward climate change is no laughing matter. According to a United Nations report, the world has just 12 years to reverse the effects of climate change before some of its catastrophic effects become irreversible.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

