Chris Hayes Rips Tucker Carlson for ‘Dishonest and Despicable’ Commentary About Vaccines

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes opened his show Friday night going off on the anti-vaccine propaganda spreading on the right, and he again called out hosts on Fox News.

Hayes asked Media Matters President & CEO Angelo Carusone about the “just-asking-questions trollingly, you know, opposition to any pro-vaccine moves.”

Carusone in particular pointed to the incredibly irresponsible commentary from Tucker Carlson speculating about people dying after getting the covid-19 vaccine.

“A very, very minor conspiracy theory that was circulating online in the fever swamps,” Carusone said. “And he plucked it out of there and gave it a lot of push and that was really when things started to shift over at Fox News.”

Hayes remarked, “I should just be clear here about what he did, because I think it’s worth taking a second to just talk about how dishonest and despicable it was.”

There’s a public record of vaccine outcomes that’s traced, and millions of people are getting the vaccine, so some percentage of those people die after getting the vaccine in the same way that some percentage of all people, particularly when you’re vaccinating seniors, die or get sick… This started online. People taking those examples and saying, ‘Look. Two plus two equals four. The vaccine is killing people.’ It’s just, like, obviously deeply, deeply stupid, like aggressively stupid, to misunderstand that intentionally or not.

On Thursday night, Hayes slammed Carlson and others at Fox, calling them and everyone else trying to raise doubts about the vaccines “cowardly.”

This week on Carlson’s show Charlie Kirk actually compared colleges mandating students be vaccinated to apartheid.

