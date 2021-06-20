Chris Wallace Confronts WH Official on Putin Summit: Why Didn’t Biden Say ‘No More Cyberattacks Period or You’re Going to Face the Consequences?’

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan appeared on a number of Sunday shows to discuss President Joe Biden’s summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chris Wallace questioned him on what exactly the two leaders discussed.

Wallace noted the criticism from a number of Republicans “that Joe Biden displayed weakness in his summit,” including the idea that Biden “keeps talking about Vladimir Putin and his standing in the world when they say — the GOP does — Vladimir Putin doesn’t care about his standing in the world.”

He played a clip of former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo panning Biden’s summit, before asking Sullivan about the discussion between Biden and Putin on cyberattacks specifically, given what the U.S. president said publicly on the matter:

President Biden said, “Here are 16 areas of critical infrastructure I don’t want you to attack,” which seemed to imply, ‘Well, if you attack the 17th area of critical infrastructure, that’s okay.” Why didn’t Biden say to Putin, “Look, no more cyberattacks, period, or you’re going to face the consequences”?

Sullivan started by saying it’s “extraordinary” to hear Donald Trump’s Secretary of State talking about weakness, given what happened in Trump’s own summit with Putin in Helsinki.

He went on to say, “President Biden communicated to President Putin that there would be costs and consequences if harmful activities against the United States continued, publicly in his press conference.”

“He also spoke about American values, something the last president never talked about.”

