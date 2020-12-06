Fox News’ Chris Wallace very noticeably corrected Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar Sunday over his reference to President-elect Joe Biden.

Wallace raised a contrast between Biden and President Donald Trump on masks — the former pushing for a 100-day mask commitment and the latter undermining public health officials’ push for masks early on in the pandemic.

“If President Trump had worn a mask then and urged everyone to wear a mask then back in April the way Joe Biden is right now, wouldn’t we be in much better shape?” Wallace asked.

“Well, Chris, I welcome Vice President Biden to the club. Since the middle of April…” Azar started to say.

Wallace interjected to say, “He’s the President-elect, sir. He’s the President-elect.”

Azar continued to defend the president and brushed past the comment.

When he was done, Wallace again remarked, “First of all, it’s the President-elect, Joe Biden, Secretary Azar.”

You can watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]