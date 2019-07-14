Chris Wallace Nails Kellyanne Conway on Pence’s Border Visit Spin: ‘Look at the Conditions There, It’s a Disaster!’

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace confronted White House counselor Kellyanne Conway over efforts President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence to minimize deplorable conditions at migrant detention facilities, telling her to “look at the conditions there, it’s a disaster!”

On this week’s edition of Fox News Sunday, Wallace asked Conway about Pence’s visit to detention centers this week, and the effort by Trump and Pence to minimize the conditions that the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Inspector General called a “ticking time bomb.”

Wallace read from the OIG report, and showed video from Pence’s visit to the facility in McAllen, Texas.

“This was the pool report, ‘Almost 400 men wearing cage defenses with no cots, the stench was horrendous, some of the men were sleeping on concrete, they began shouting and wanted to tell us they had been in there 40 days or longer,'” Wallace said, and began his question by adding “I understand…”

“I was there,” Conway interrupted.

“I understand that President Trump is trying to stop the flood of people across the border which contributes…” Wallace began again.

“We’re also trying to accommodate those who are here,” Conway interrupted.

“… contributes to the overcrowding, but how does it help for the president to minimize the situation and say it’s much better than what they had, or for Vice President Pence, in Kevin Corke’s piece, to say they’re all being well treated, when your own…” Wallace continued, and added “I mean, you can look at the conditions there, it’s a disaster.”

“Well, let me just say a couple of things that are facts,” Conway said, and added “First of all, not every facility is the same.”

“But I’m talking about that one,” Wallace interrupted.

“Okay, well, and I’m talking about the one that the media who were on the same trip with us completely ignored in all of their coverage,” Conway said, and began to talk about briefings she’d gotten from CBP.

“What do you say about McAllen Texas, Kellyanne?” Wallace interrupted, again.

“What I would say is this. That that facility was meant to be, this is what I was briefed on, that facility was meant to be a 72-hour holding facility,” Conway said. “It’s not equipped to keep single males who have broken the law by coming here and were apprehended. If you just want to let them go, then say that we just are open borders.”

Wallace again cut Conway off to ask “But does it help for the president to say well, they’re really, conditions are pretty good, and for Mike pence to say they’re pretty good?”

“In plenty of facilities, they have improved, including the one that we saw with the families,” Conway claimed, and began to criticize House Democrats before Wallace cut her off again.

“Shouldn’t you be judged on the worst facilities, and the worst mistreatment of these people? Shouldn’t you be judged on that?” Wallace asked.

“Oh yes,” Conway said, and then told Wallace that according to the CBP briefing, “those men get three hot meals from local restaurants, they now have to access to showers, there were no shower facilities there to accommodate that many people in the past, but there are now. There’s a bank of showers in the back. They have the access to deodorant, they have access to hygienic products, they have access to toothbrushes.”

In the pool video of Pence’s visit, one of the detainees can be seen begging to be able to brush his teeth, pantomiming the activity.

Watch the clip above, via Fox.

