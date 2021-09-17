Chris Wallace Torches Biden for Promoting Boosters Ahead of FDA: ‘This is an Embarrassment’

Chris Wallace did not mince words criticizing President Joe Biden’s public promotion of booster vaccination shots before the FDA and CDC had approved them. “This is an embarrassment,” the Fox News news anchor said, before ridiculing the Biden administration for what he said was its failure to heed its stated mission of listening to science.

Wallace appeared on Ameria’s Newsroom for his regular Friday morning appearance in which he speaks on the news of the day and promotes his Sunday show on Fox. Filling in for Bill Hemmer, co-host John Roberts told his guest about the FDA meeting later on Friday to decide “whether or not to recommend booster shots.”

Roberts, who self-identifies as a news anchor and not an opinion host, laughed mockingly at the Biden administration, saying, “The White House seems to have let the politics get ahead of this because they are already planning to roll them out.”

“I agree,” Wallace concurred with Roberts’s opinion on the news show. “This is an embarrassment for a president who campaigned against Donald Trump in 2020 and has ruled as the president of the United States, presided, for the last few months saying ‘we will listen to the scientists and we are going to not get ahead of the science.'”

Wallace reminded viewers of a speech made by Biden a month ago in which he touted the benefits of the booster shot, letting American citizens know that, due to a more aggressive Delta variant of the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion, booster shots would be forthcoming.

“On August 18th, they came and basically announced a booster program and even announced a date, which is next September 20th for people who received the vaccine earlier in January,” he noted.

“We have not heard definitively from the White House,” Wallace continued. “But I can’t imagine that they will be rolling out boosters before the two main health regulators —the CDC and the FDA — approve it IF they approve it.”

The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that administration medical and public health experts were making this recommendation over severe concerns about the delta variant in late August. Earlier in August, the FDA authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for millions of immunocompromised Americans. Dr. Anthony Fauci said that “inevitably” people will need booster shots.

These are the words of scientists that Biden appears to have heeded in making that announcement, but since then, reports have surfaced within the FDA that a booster shot may not be necessary.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki addressed this during Thursday’s briefing, saying:

Of course, we respect a range of viewpoints, but we really rely on the people who are leading our health and medical agencies. And there is broad agreement among those individuals about where things stand. If we go back to August, eight of the Department of Health and Human Services’ top doctors released a statement saying they had determined boosters would be needed and that we have a plan to begin a booster program starting the week of September 20th, subject to an independent evaluation from FDIC [sic] — FDA and ACIP. That continues to be what we have conveyed since then. Right now, where the process is, is yesterday there was data provided by the FDA that will be analyzed. And the next step is, next week, ACIP is planning to meet and, based on the recommendation, we’re prepared to operationalize our plan. But it’s always been based — every time we’ve talked about this, we’ve talked about this as based on a thorough review and a thorough process to complete. It’s our job to be prepared whenever we can operationalize.

So Wallace appears to be somewhat wrong in his claim that Biden is embarrassed to have not abided by the guidance of scientists when he actually has.

However, Wallace is correct in his assessment that the science surrounding a third booster shot is not yet settled on this novel pathogen about which experts are still learning and building data. Over 670,00o Americans have died from Covid-19 as of today.

Watch above via Fox News.

