Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, ripped into former President Donald Trump in an interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell.

In a preview clip for the interview, which airs Tuesday night, O’Donnell asks Clinton for her thoughts about the House Jan. 6 Committee and Trump’s involvement in the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I would not be honest if I didn’t say I think there was a seditious conspiracy against the government of the United States and that’s a crime,” Clinton responded.

“Led by Donald Trump, encouraged by Donald Trump,” Clinton added.

“I spent, you know, many days on airplanes flying from place to place encouraging people to have a real democracy, and one of the hallmarks of a real democracy is the peaceful transfer of power,” she said, noting the efforts on Jan. 6 to stop the certification of the 2020 election by a pro-Trump mob.

Clinton also addressed her 2016 loss to Trump and spoke from the position of a presidential candidate forced to face defeat.

“Was I happy when I beat Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes but lost the Electoral College? No, I was not happy,” added an animated Clinton.

“Did I even for a nanosecond think I’m going to claim victory and try to get the Democrats to refuse to certify the election? No!” she added.

Watch the full clip above via CBS News

