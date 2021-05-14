CNN Medical Analyst Worried New CDC Mask Guidance Is ‘Too Abrupt’

CNN medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen expressed concern Friday night that the CDC’s new mask guidance is “too abrupt” a step.

In an op-ed for the Washington Post Thursday night, Wen brought up her previous criticism of the CDC being “too cautious” before expressing her new concern that the new guidelines about how vaccinated people can shed masks go too far at this point.

Wen even said in a Q&A for CNN.com that she’s concerned “the CDC has just made it less safe for unvaccinated people, including children under 12, to be in public places.”

On Cuomo Prime Time Friday night, Chris Cuomo talked about his personal concerns and remarked about the risk of potential exposure to kids heading into the fall.

Wen said, “I’m actually really worried right now that we’re increasing the risk for our children.”

“Essentially what the CDC has done is to lift all mask mandates and social distancing mandates regardless of whether you’re vaccinated,” she elaborated. “They say only vaccinated people should be taking off their masks, but we know that’s not how people are going to be. I think what’s the end result is that vaccinated people are going to be fine, but unvaccinated people are now going to be exposed to all kinds of other unvaccinated people who are now going around maskless with no restrictions. I think it’s going to be harder for us to reach herd immunity because that incentive to get vaccinated is now gone. Because if every restriction is gone anyway, what’s in it for you?”

Wen told Cuomo the CDC guidance was “too abrupt” and “skipped a lot of steps.”

Dr. Richard Malley said he understands the “difficult situation” the CDC is in and added that he thinks they’re taking a “gamble.”

