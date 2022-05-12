CNN Randomly Brings on a Princeton Classmate of Justice Alito to Trash His Leaked Roe Draft: Reads Like a ‘Greatest Hits of Misogyny’

CNN randomly brought on a former classmate of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito on Thursday to blast the recent opinion draft leak written by the judge that suggested Roe v. Wade could potentially be overturned this year.

Penn State University Professor and former Alito Princeton classmate Susan Squier joined CNN’s New Day and told co-host John Berman that the opinion draft reads like “greatest hits of misogyny” and likened Alito’s thinking on abortion to the Salem Witch Trials.

“I mean, I have read a lot of medical history going back, for doing literature and medicine, and his is like a greatest hits of misogyny,” she said of Alito’s rationale.

Squier added at another point that she read the full draft opinion and it left her “stunned” and “angry.”

“He doesn’t consider the context. And this man was a historian at Princeton. He was a double major in history and Poli sci. But it is as if he doesn’t believe history actually involves a record of things changing. Instead, it is history as, ‘let’s go back to the Salem witch trials.’ It makes me so angry,” she told Berman.

Squier previously joined others part of Alito’s 1972 undergraduate class in Princeton and wrote a letter protesting the opinion draft leak and potential overturning of Roe v. Wade after decades.

“We, the undersigned Princeton women of ’72, have been deeply shocked by the leaked Supreme Court draft authored by our classmate Justice Samuel Alito,” the letter reads. It was signed by more than two dozen women and ran in the Princeton Alumni Weekly.

The letter encourages people to protest.

“We ask our classmates, and the community of Princeton, to protest the logic that ties us to a constitutional originalism which resists any movement toward justice but, rather, moves us backwards,” it reads.

Samuel Alito and other conservative Supreme Court Justices have faced protests outside their homes since the opinion draft was leaked by Politico.

Squier said the decision to write and publish the letter was a quick one, saying she felt a responsibility to speak up.

“Those of us who went to Princeton have a privilege of having gone there, we can get listened to. So, we have to speak for the women who cannot get listened to, the women who are going to be massively impacted — I hate that word — by this horrible new decision,” she said.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com