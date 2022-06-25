CNN Reporter Claims Pro-Lifers ‘Threatening’ for Hovering During Live Report, Police Intervene

While reporting from Jackson, Mississippi, CNN reporter Nadia Romero was interrupted by pro-life protesters she claimed were “confrontational” and “threatening” by hovering near cameras and refusing to leave. At one point, police could be seen speaking with the men, who were holding pro-life signs.

“It has not been a good morning here. It has been confrontational. It has been very threatening,” Romero said outside the last standing abortion clinic in the state following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

While Romero reported, a police officer could be seen speaking with one of the men.

“They want to be on TV, let’s put them on TV,” the reporter said, stepping to the side. She reported the men did not identify themselves by name or say what group they were affiliated with.

Romero went on to say one of the men had backed up their truck into a volunteer at the clinic.

We have asked them to back up and give us some space, but they have decided to stand and hover over us, and that’s why the police are out here. There’s another police incident that’s happening because one of the men backed up his truck, hitting one of the volunteers of the clinic here.

Clinic owner Diane Derzis said the clinic will be closing in a matter of days, but she has vowed to remain open until the state forces her to close up shop.

“We are continuing to provide services, and women like me, and there are many throughout this country, will be doing the same thing. And I tell you today we’re not laying down. We’re not giving up,” she said at a Friday press conference. She revealed she is opening a clinic in New Mexico where she will continue to provide abortion services.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com