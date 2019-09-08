CNN anchor Ana Cabrera was incredulous at President Donald Trump revealing he invited to Taliban leaders to fly to the United States for a “cozy sit-down” at Camp David.

“The secret plan was for Taliban leaders and the president of Afghanistan to meet with President Trump at Camp David in Maryland,” Cabrera noted. “This was going to happen today, when the American public was going to find out–we don’t know that.”

Cabrera called attention to an earlier appearance by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on CNN’s State of the Union, where he told Jake Tapper “trust, but verify” when Tapper asked if the Taliban can be trusted.

“Trust but verify,” Cabrera said. “He is talking about the Taliban. The super violent radicals who gave shelter to Osama bin Laden. The same group whose fighters have been killing U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan since 2001. Invited for a cozy sit-down at Camp David just days before the 18th anniversary of 9/11 to talk peace.”

“This is the latest curious turn taken by Trump dealing with entities that are openly hostile to the United States. He made jokes about Russia meddling in the presidential election. And now, setting the table at Camp David for the Taliban,” Cabrera said, speaking with CNN reporter Kylie Atwood. “What has this group done to deserve a Camp David meeting?”

Atwood said there had been some developments since peace talks began about a year ago, but “rails are off the tracks” in regards to discussions about peace in Afghanistan.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com