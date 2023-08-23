CNN’s Blackwell Grills John Eastman’s Attorney For Defending His Election Lies: He ‘Knew’ Allegations ‘Were False’

CNN’s Victor Blackwell interviewed John Eastman’s defense lawyer, confronting him over his defenses from the charges Eastman faces in connection with Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Attorney Charles Burnham joined Blackwell on CNN This Morning a day after Eastman presented himself for booking at the Fulton County Jail. Blackwell began by pressing Burnham on the email exchange where Greg Jacob, a top lawyer for then-Vice President Mike Pence, emphatically rejected Eastman’s schemes for Trump to remain in power after losing the election.

From there, Blackwell brought up emails uncovered by the January 6th Committee which show that “Eastman knew the allegations, some of them, were false relating to the election in Georgia.” This prompted Blackwell to ask Burnham how that coincides with his defense argument that Eastman was passionately acting on Trump’s behalf at the time despite knowing it was a lie.

“How do you then reconcile that with ethical bounds?” He asked. “If he knew the underlying evidence was false and phony, how is that ethical in this zealous defense?”

Burnham answered by referring to “clerical errors” that necessitated reviews of litigation filed in connection with the Georgia results.

“Are you saying these are just ‘clerical errors?'” Blackwell asked. “Not just false claims about underaged voters, people who were dead voting, these were just a couple of missed commas and words misspelled?”

Blackwell moved on to Eastman standing by his claims the 2020 election was “stolen,” even though there were, “Dozens of cases filed. They went nowhere. There’s no evidence of widespread fraud. How much does that belief impact how you defend him against these charges?”

“As a former public defender, the courts can get things wrong,” Burnham responded.

“Sixty times?” Blackwell asked.

“Oh for sure,” Burnham said. “What Dr. Eastman focused on was not so much the fraud aspect of this, but illegality, which, what that means is not necessarily criminal fraud, but votes being cast in violation of the manner of the election prescribed by the state legislature, which has constitutional underpinnings. But the second thing is, is the issue that’s going to be presented ultimately, perhaps, to a Georgia jury is not was the election stolen or not necessarily, but it’s more going to be focused on were the arguments to challenge the election made in good faith? And I’m confident they’ll absolutely see that they were.”

Watch above via CNN.

