CNN’s Brian Stelter: Is Tucker Carlson ‘The New Alex Jones’?

Brian Stelter asked on Sunday if Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is “the new Alex Jones.”

The CNN host raised that question after Carlson’s claim last week that the NSA has been monitoring his communications “in an attempt to take this show off the air.”

The agency put out a rare statement calling Carlson’s claim untrue. “Tucker Carlson has never been an intelligence target of the Agency and the NSA has never had any plans to try to take his program off the air,” it said.

Carlson stood by it and called their statement “infuriatingly dishonest.” He said it was “an entire paragraph of lies written purely for the benefit of the intel community’s lackeys at CNN and MSNBC,” and continued the following night, talking with Glenn Greenwald. Matt Gaetz and Kevin McCarthy have called for an investigation.

There’s been a lot of skepticism surrounding Carlson’s claim, and on Reliable Sources, Stelter called him a “conspiracy-monger” and said he’s sounding more like Jones.

Stelter even played clips of both Carlson and Jones to compare the two.

“I think the sound speaks for itself. Is it a stretch to say Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones?” Stelter asked.

“It’s not a stretch, Brian,” CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy responded. “Tucker Carlson is the new Alex Jones.”

If you watch Tucker Carlson’s program and you watch Alex Jones’ program, they might differ a little bit in antics and the way they deliver their message, but that message to viewers is consistent, and it’s pretty identical, whether it’s talking about vaccine conspiracy theories, false flag conspiracy theories, deep state conspiracy theories, the messages that Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones are sending are the same. They seem to see eye to eye on the biggest issues that they talk about every single night.

You can watch above, via CNN.

