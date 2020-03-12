Fox News’ Hannity and CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time were the biggest adults 25-54 demo cable news ratings winners, Wednesday, each pulling in over one million viewers in that advertiser-coveted category.

Hannity at 9 p.m. received 6,419,000 viewers in total with 1,305,000 in the demo, while Cuomo Prime Time, in that same hour on CNN, drew 3,436,000 total viewers with 1,120,000 in the demo.

The hour featured President Donald Trump’s address to the nation. Shortly afterwards, Cuomo interviewed his brother, Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, about the impact of the coronavirus in his state.

Don Lemon’s CNN Tonight at 10 p.m. also pulled in impressive demo ratings — drawing 953,000 in that category, with a whopping 2,505,000 total viewers.

MSNBC also received strong ratings just after 9 p.m. with Rachel Maddow, who pulled in 4,121,000 overall viewers and 796,000 in the demo.

The second most viewed Wednesday show overall, just after Hannity, was Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 p.m. with 4,353,000 viewers and 800,000 in the demo, followed by The Ingraham Angle at 10 p.m., with 4,166,000 viewers and 833,000 in the demo.

