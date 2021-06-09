During a Wednesday appearance with Jake Tapper, CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanja Gupta addressed a ridiculous claim made by a doctor about Covid-19 vaccines. During a Tuesday hearing at the Ohio state house, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny testified in support of a bill that would prohibit numerous types of public and private entities from requiring or even incentivizing vaccinations.

“I’m sure you’ve seen the pictures all over the internet of people who have had these shots and now they’re magnetized,” Tenpenny claimed. “They can put a key on their forehead. It sticks. They can put spoons and forks all over them and they can stick because now we think that there’s a metal piece to that.”

The fully vaccinated Tapper aired Tenpenny’s comments and proceeded to hold a metal pen to his head to find out if in fact it would stick. (If you don’t know what happened next, you’ll just have to watch the video, Dr. Tenpenny.)

Gupta sounded exasperated.

I’m never going to fully understand this, Jake. I mean, you know, it predates this pandemic, these types of conspiracy theories. I mean, you and I have talked about this in the past. I get when people advocate crazy things in order to sell something. She has a book: Just Say No to Vaccines [sic]. Maybe that’s it. There is no evidence of this and let’s not equivocate. There is no microchip or tracking device, or some sort of other product that’s attached to these vaccines. You know, it’s harmful when you look overall at vaccine skepticism, but one thing I will tell you is that she is probably preaching to an audience that already sort of believes what she says.

