CNN’s Jake Tapper: ‘You Have to Ask’ if Ginni Thomas Was Part of Election Overturn Plot With Her ‘Irresponsible and Inappropriate’ Behavior

CNN’s Jake Tapper argued that one must wonder if Ginni Thomas — the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — was part of Donald Trump’s election overturn efforts, given her level of connection to the scheme.

As the January 6 Committee prepares to hold its third day of hearings, Tapper presided over CNN’s coverage as they received the news that committee is seeking an interview with Mrs. Thomas. The development follows numerous scandalous reports that Mrs. Thomas tried to get 2020 electors thrown out, pushed QAnon conspiracy theories to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, attended Trump’s January 6 rally, and corresponded with White House lawyer John Eastman.

Tapper remarked that Mrs. Thomas’ conduct lends itself to the “staggering” idea that “she played a role in trying to get people to come to the Capitol on January 6th, but also in the larger plot to undo a democratic election.” Tapper said this was especially shocking given her husband’s capacity to decide relevant Supreme Court cases.

“She has every right to have her political views,” John King said, “but she also has to understand what her husband does for a living. The big question here is what was she involved in? Number two, will the Supreme Court ever develop a public, transparent set of ethics standards, not only for the members, but for spouses of the members?”

King continued by raising the question of “what did Clarence Thomas know” about his wife’s activities. The panel also noted that the news of Mrs. Thomas’ communication with Eastman comes as newly-revealed emails show he was in discussions of whether a climate of “wild chaos” would force the Supreme Court to move on cases related to Trump’s fraud claims.

“Now, look. I have no idea where [Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro] got that information from,” Tapper said. “But if a Supreme Court spouse is out there doing things — and I think it’s fair to say — were irresponsible and inappropriate for anyone, let alone a Supreme Court spouse. You have to ask, well, if she was part of their plot, was she the one giving this information?”

Watch above, via CNN.

