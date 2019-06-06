CNN’s John Berman called out President Donald Trump for sitting down with Fox News host Laura Ingraham this morning, as she recently used her show to champion white supremacist Paul Nehlen after he was banned from social media for sharing violent, racist content.

Berman made the remarks while discussing Trump postponing ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day Thursday today by 15 minutes so he could appear on Ingraham’s show.

“A lot of that politics led right up until the moment the president gave his speech because not minutes before he walked on that stage he sat down for an interview with Laura Ingraham, who in the last few weeks on her show has defended an antisemite, Paul Nehlen, who spouts anti-Semitic views and white supremacist views all the time,” Berman observed.

The CNN host was referencing an Ingraham Angle segment from last week in which the host listed Nehlen, who has a long, documented history of public antisemitism and Nazi sympathizing, among fringe media figures who have been banned from various social media sites, like Alex Jones, Laura Loomer, and Candace Owens. Rather than detailing Nehlen’s views, Ingraham insisted that the right-wing figures she listed are just normal conservatives “who believe in border enforcement, people who believe in national sovereignty.”

Fox News defended their employee despite her show losing yet another advertiser over the incident.

After Berman pointed out Ingraham’s defense of the white supremacist, CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta suggested Trump may have saved his most extreme comments during his Europe trip for the Fox News interview.

“While the president left the red meat out of the speech here at Normandy, it’s quite possible that that interview will run — quite likely we should say — run end to end with red meat and he will likely get some of these messages out that he probably wanted to get out during this speech but thought that it would be a wise move not to do that,” said Acosta.

“While the message for D-Day is that the soldiers put the war first, not a particular country first, this is still a president who firmly believes in the concept of America first and nationalism,” he added.

via CNN.

