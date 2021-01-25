Dr. Deborah Birx spoke out in a new interview with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan about her involvement in the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying she frequently thought about resigning and that the president was being fed bad data from other sources.

But on Monday, CNN’s Brianna Keilar went on a tear against Birx and said she’s engaging in a “reputation rehab tour.”

She recalled Birx “buttering up President Trump even as he denied science,” showing a clip of Birx last March saying of the former president, “He’s been so attentive to the scientific literature and the details and the data, and I think his ability to analyze and integrate data that comes out of his long history in business has really been a real benefit during these discussions about medical issues.”

Keilar contrasted those comments — “when people were actually listening to what Deborah Birx said, when she was speaking in the White House briefing room from the podium” — with what Birx is now saying about the “parallel” data Trump received.

She even brought up that infamous moment where Trump talked about disinfectant — which came up during Birx’s CBS interview — and said Birx had a clear opportunity to respond but didn’t.

“Her milquetoast answers gave life to really bad advice from Trump,” Keilar added.

“Whatever reason Dr. Birx had for going along with misinformation, failing to forcefully discredit medical advice that could kill people, only she really knows. Her explanations are weak, they are woefully insufficient, they are an insult after more than 400,000 Americans died,” she concluded. “And to scientists, Birx is a cautionary tale about letting politics and power warp science until it is no longer science. That a doctor can spend 40 years building a reputation that garners respect being a champion of science and serving others, but if they don’t stand up for science when it counts, when lives are on the line, their reputation can be wiped away.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

