WATCH: Passengers Evacuate Flight Engulfed in Flames After Hard Emergency Landing

By MediaiteMay 5th, 2019, 1:26 pm

A Russian plane caught fire during an emergency landing at a Moscow airport on Sunday.

According to Russian state news outlet Sputnik, the passenger flight carrying 6 crew members and 73 passengers made the hard emergency landing shortly after taking off from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport.

Russian officials said one person died and four others were injured in the dramatic landing, which was caught on video.

“The jet requested an emergency landing and started to reverse, attempted to land, but the first try failed, then the jet continued to make a second circle before conducting a hard landing,” a source from Russia’s emergency services told Sputnik.

Twitter users posted footage of the massive blaze engulfing the plane as passengers evacuated:

