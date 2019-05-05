A Russian plane caught fire during an emergency landing at a Moscow airport on Sunday.

According to Russian state news outlet Sputnik, the passenger flight carrying 6 crew members and 73 passengers made the hard emergency landing shortly after taking off from Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport.

Russian officials said one person died and four others were injured in the dramatic landing, which was caught on video.

“The jet requested an emergency landing and started to reverse, attempted to land, but the first try failed, then the jet continued to make a second circle before conducting a hard landing,” a source from Russia’s emergency services told Sputnik.

Twitter users posted footage of the massive blaze engulfing the plane as passengers evacuated:

Люди выпрыгивают по надувным трапам из горящего в Шереметьево самолета Sukhoi Superjet 100 pic.twitter.com/rswf7ktTAA — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) May 5, 2019

Горящий «Суперджет» несётся по полосе в аэропорту «Шереметьево». На борту десятки пассажиров. pic.twitter.com/0yVQ0jsZkn — baza (@bazabazon) May 5, 2019

В аэропорту Шереметьево пожар. Горит самолёт. Никого из других самолетов не выпускают. pic.twitter.com/raX0n5VhrO — Norenko Mikhail (@norenko_mikhail) May 5, 2019

26 человек пострадали при «огненной» посадке суперджета в аэропорту «Шереметьево». pic.twitter.com/lIBFwTc7Cx — baza (@bazabazon) May 5, 2019

BREAKING: Panicked passengers rushing to evacuate a burning Aeroflot plane at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport after the Sukhoi Superjet-100 made a mind-blowing fiery crash-landing from the second attempt. Injuries reported. Video Via @bazabazon pic.twitter.com/Fa5UAUEHop — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 5, 2019

