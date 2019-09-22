CNN’s Brian Stelter used his latest Reliable Sources monologue to bash Donald Trump’s media defenders for their dismissive reactions to the president and his allies pressuring Ukraine into investigating Joe Biden.

Stelter began by remarking on how Trump is “leading a disinformation campaign” with his attacks on Democrats and the media, all while the firestorm continues to swirl around the whistleblower report about his conversations with foreign leaders. This led to Stelter taking note of how Trump’s media and political allies are railing against the whistleblower instead off addressing the disturbing promises Trump supposedly made to foreign leaders.

“That’s the rhetoric. That’s what’s happening on the right. This shows how polluted our information environment is,” Stelter said. “There is a poisonous cloud that covers our political discourse because Trump and his media wingmen will do anything to deny, deflect and distract.”

As Stelter acknowledged that the whistleblower report hasn’t been publicly released yet, he compared the situation to Attorney General William Barr’s attempt to spin Robert Mueller’s report and put it in the most favorable light to Trump. He determined that the president is “abusing his powers for political gain,” and he said that “the press needs to provide clear explanations of what is going on” to address the complications of the story.

