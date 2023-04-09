‘CNZen’: SNL Parodies Trump-Hating Liberals With Ad for CNN App With ‘Indictment ASMR’

A fake commercial on Saturday Night Live lampooned CNN and CNN viewers using the premise of an app titled CNNZen, designed especially for “someone whose entire personality is hating Donald Trump.”

The 17th episode of the new season of SNL featured guest host Molly Shannon, who joined the cast members for the short poking fun at the liberal audience and content of the cable news network.

The commercial started with an intro focusing on the news of Trump’s indictment.

“These days, it’s hard not to feel stressed out and overwhelmed,” it begins. “Sure, Trump got indicted. But now everyone says the case against him is weak and that he’ll never serve any jail time. As someone whose entire personality is hating Donald Trump, you need more. You need to feel calm and reassured. You need the newest meditation app: CNZen. The only app that suits even the most militant liberals. With sensual details from Trump’s arrest, featuring your favorite CNN anchors and correspondents.”

The video features members of the cast as CNN personalities like Anderson Cooper, Wolf Blitzer, Dana Bash, and Van Jones talking about Trump being upset or humiliated.

Molly Shannon takes the role of New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reading soothing messages like: “This is his worst nightmare and he’s really freaking out because now he knows there are consequences. Consequences.”

It also pitches “Trump indictment ASMR” (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) clips, introduced by Shannon’s Haberman, such as the sound of Trump getting fingerprinted or the clink of handcuffs closing — which gets Bowen Yang‘s character smacking the wall of the bathroom stall.

Kenan Thompson as DA Alvin Bragg closes out the clip with Shannon as the narration says “CNZen: because you waited seven years for this indictment, and you want every delicious detail.”

“And what ethnicity is Trump’s judge again?” Shannon asks.

“Hispanic,” whispers Thompson as Bragg.

“CNZen,” says the narrator. “In your mind? He’s already in jail.”

Watch the video above, via Saturday Night Live on NBC.

