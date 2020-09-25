Former FBI director James Comey appeared on CNN Friday — joined by Jeff Daniels, who portrays him in the upcoming miniseries The Comey Rule — and defended current FBI director Christopher Wray.

Wray testified this week, “We have not seen, historically, any kind of coordinated national voter fraud effort in a major election, whether it is by mail or otherwise.”

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows swiped at Wray when asked about that, saying, “With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud.”

Comey remarked to Jake Tapper, “It’s lonely and difficult to be a person of integrity in this administration. Chris Wray is a person of integrity. The American people can believe what he says. And I’ll leave it there.”

He also expressed alarm at the president not committing to a peaceful transfer of power, saying Republicans should be asking if they can really “support such a person.”

Comey is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee next week, and Tapper asked Comey, “Lindsey Graham has released new documents showing that the FBI investigated dossier author Christopher Steele’s primary sub-source because of contacts with Russian intelligence officers, Republicans obviously saying that that undermines the dossier even further, which they argue undermines the entire Russia investigation. What do you think?”

“I haven’t read what they put out. I’ll read it before I testify next week,” Comey said, “and I’ll answer whatever questions they have. And again, remind them and everybody who still cares about this that the investigation was begun based on information having nothing to do with this Steele dossier, setting aside the merits of the Steele dossier.”

