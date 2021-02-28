CPAC Crowd Boos Fox Anchor Chris Wallace After Trump Bashes Him in Speech

The crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) booed Chris Wallace when former President Donald Trump bashed the Fox News anchor over his moderating of a 2020 presidential debate.

“We didn’t know all about him in the press because they’re fake news, they’re the biggest fakers there are,” Trump said in his CPAC speech.

“But the press refused to ask the questions. And when I asked the questions on the television, on the debate, Chris Wallace, in this case, and others, refused to let him [Joe Biden] answer,” said Trump, as the crowd booed Wallace.

“They refused to let him answer the questions. Maybe we could have found something or if the media did its job, which they don’t,” Trump added.

One spectator, according to New York Post reporter Jon Levine, responded to the mention of Wallace by shouting “lock him up.”

The former president’s mention of Sean Hannity, which came later in his speech, did not prompt boos.

Watch above, via Fox News.

