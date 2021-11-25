Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams criticized MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace and her liberal employment of “breaking news” chyrons, when the topic discussed is anything but breaking news.

“Cable news programmers have long been unashamed to claim that everything is ‘breaking news’ — and not just news but ‘breaking news’ — to make you, the viewers think that something big just happened,” Abrams opened on his NewsNation show.

“We are probably all guilty of some form of it,” Abrams conceded, before pivoting to Wallace, saying “there may be no show that takes more license with” the tactic.

“Producers of this show don’t just try to make old news feel breaking,” he continued, “but their opinion-takes on any topic are labeled ‘breaking news’, usually, critiques of Donald Trump and the Republican party. ”

To illustrate this point he aired several chyrons from Deadline: White House, including: “THE TRUMPIFCATION OF THE REPUBLICAN PARTY,” “THE IMPACT OF TRUMP’S BIG LIE,” and “TRUMP’S CAMPAIGN TO REMAKE THE GOP IN HIS IMAGE DEEPENS,” all under a “BREAKING NEWS” banner.

“Remaking a party in one’s image isn’t breaking news, it’s not even news. it’s an observation or opinion. Not even a breaking opinion,” Abrams said.

“Look, chyrons or on-air graphics are an essential part of letting the viewer know what’s being discussed. We obviously use them here on the show as you can see below me,” he summed up. “But it’s also just a lie to claim all of this is breaking news. It’s an effort to deceive you, the viewer, and yet no one seems to want to call it out or to stop it.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

