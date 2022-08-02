DeSantis Hits Back at Invite to Come on The View By Emailing Show a List of Times They’ve Bashed Him

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has no interest in appearing on The View. His office expressed such in response to an invitation to be on the ABC talk show.

Bryan Griffin, DeSantis’ deputy press secretary, tweeted this week that the Florida governor had received an invitation to be on the show.

“‘We would be honored,’ they wrote,” Griffin tweeted.

.@TheView emailed our office on Friday asking for us to arrange an appearance from Governor DeSantis on the show. “We would be honored,” they wrote. Thoughts? https://t.co/lhcTxfB4TN — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) August 1, 2022

Fox News Digital obtained images of the email referenced by Griffin and claimed they were from Todd Polkes, the show’s supervising talent producer.

“I hope you’re having a good summer. I am reaching out to invite Gov. Ron DeSantis to be our special guest on THE VIEW next season, which starts Sept. 6. We would be honored to have him join us in studio sometime in the Fall,” the email reads.

Mediaite reached out to The View independently and can confirm that DeSantis was extended an invitation.

DeSantis being invited on The View may be a tad surprising considering how much criticism the Republican has received from the hosts, and his office shared in the shock. In a response email posted by Griffin to the show, the press secretary provided a convenient rundown of some of the negative things that have been said about DeSantis.

“Which of the below statements from the hosts of The View do you recommend our team consider when deciding if the interview will be a genuine pursuit of the truth? Or worth the time?” Griffin wrote before highlighting statements about DeSantis from the show.

“I think he’s a fascist and a bigot,” Sunny Hostin said in June.

“You’re just sort of calling [Governor DeSantis] a negligent, homicidal sociopath because that’s what he is,” Joy Behar offered in August of 2021.

