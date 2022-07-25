Ana Navarro Rebukes Joy Behar: DeSantis Not the Same as Trump

The View guest co-host Ana Navarro rebuked co-host Joy Behar and said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is not the same as former President Donald Trump.

During Monday’s show, following soundbites of Trump and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) making remarks about 2024 with the former saying at a Turning Point USA conference he’s “persecuted” and all but saying he’ll run in the next presidential election and the latter saying on CNN she has not made a decision if she’ll run for the White House, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “the question becomes are Republicans ready to move on from you-know-who or is he still the most powerful figure in the party.”

After mocking Trump crying that he’s “a victim,” Behar said:

Well, DeSantis could take his place and that’s just as bad. I mean, there was a — what do you call it? This Turning Point conference with all the smoke. What are they, smoking something down there? Or it’s, like — whatever. Anyway, they were out there. Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with anti-Semitic slurs, and, you know, the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features. Just like — like Goebbels did during the Third Reich. Right out of that same playbook, okay? And DeSantis did not say anything about it, nothing. So it’s sort of his rendition of good people on both sides, same idea. So why trade a headache for an upset stomach? Because that’s what’s going to happen if they get rid of Trump and put him in. It’s the same thing.

Navarro disagreed with Behar.

“I live in Florida. As many issues as I have with DeSantis, I don’t think it’s the same thing because I don’t think DeSantis has been involved in promoting a coup against America and being part of the organization,” she said, referring to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

