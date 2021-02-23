Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell this week.

Lindell has continued to push baseless claims about the 2020 election and has dug in on specific claims about voting machines. Both Smartmatic and Dominion have filed a number of lawsuits against individuals, media outlets, etc., and last month Lindell publicly mocked the idea of a lawsuit and straight-up said, “Please sue me, Dominion.”

CNBC’s Eamon Javers spoke Tuesday with Dominion CEO John Poulos, who said Lindell has been “reckless” in pushing disinformation and “absolute nonsense.”

Poulos said this is about getting the facts out, criticizing Lindell for “tout[ing] so-called evidence yet he produces fake documents.”

Javers asked about the $1.3 billion figure and how they came up with that figure.

Poulos called it a “preliminary estimate” and said, “The reputational damage alone has been devastating to us. We are seeing untold damage unfolding every day with our customers and the effects that they are having with a lot of constituents who unfortunately watch these videos, and watch the repeated attacks and disinformation.”

When Javers asked if he wants to put MyPillow out of business, Poulos said that’s not their intent, and added that they “strongly believe in” free speech.

He said that Lindell was clearly “reckless” in his “peddling of disinformation and the falsities.” And while he didn’t say any specifics, he added this is not the last lawsuit they intend to file.

You can watch above, via CNBC.

