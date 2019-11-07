The appearance of Donald Trump Jr. on ABC’s The View immediately got derailed after all the hosts went after him for attempting to unmask the whistleblower in the impeachment inquiry.

“The whole point of releasing a name is to intimidate someone, to threaten someone, and to scare other people from coming out. That’s something that dictators do. I have lived in China. I have seen that first hand. That’s not what America does. We stand by our people. Why did you want to release the name?” Abby Huntsman asked, prompting a round of applause from the audience.

Trump Jr. defended sending out the name to his millions of Twitter followers because it was on The Drudge Report. “There was no outrage when, you know, my family got an exploding letter of, you know, with a white powder substance in it.”

“He has to be anonymous,” Joy Behar said, pointing toward the statute meant to protect whistleblowers from retaliation.

“He’s been out there in the media,” Trump Jr. said.

“It’s different when it’s the president’s son does it,” Sunny Hostin said.

Trump Jr. insisted he’s a “private citizen” and tried to pivot to talking about Joe Biden but Huntsman again tore into him.

“That’s not why I’m outraged,” Huntsman said. “I’m outraged because I care about diplomacy in this country. I care about how we protect the people when they see a wrongdoing, and they go through the proper political channels and they are protected for doing that.”

Watch above, via ABC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]