Donald Trump Jr. compared the “very motivated base” and “viral effect” of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) 2020 presidential campaign to “what Trump had when they said he couldn’t win,” Monday, in an appearance on Fox & Friends.

After being asked by co-host Brian Kilmeade if it’s true that “the Trump team wants Bernie Sanders,” Trump Jr. replied, “You know, honestly guys, I don’t know that it matters. I can think of pluses or minuses for all of them.”

“I kind of want to run against a communist in Bernie, but he’s also got a very motivated base. He’s got people showing up for his rallies,” Trump Jr. explained. “There’s a viral effect, sort of like what Trump had when they said we couldn’t win, so I don’t base things on that.”

“I sort of want to have Donald Trump go up against Joe Biden one-on-one for five months. I mean I see Joe Biden in front of a teleprompter speaking to twenty people, he confuses which state he’s in at least 50 percent of the time,” he continued. “This is not a one-time anomaly that they would destroy Trump for, this is a recurring theme that’s happening over and over again, so, I mean, one-on-one with Trump you can’t hide the same way… I would sort of love to go up against him.”

On Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Trump Jr. declared that his father was “right,” noting, “I mean her entire career, her entire life is based on a lie, whether that was school, tenure, law… the universities where she’s making half a million dollars to teach a class, all based on a lie. I mean, I’d sort of like to run against that and I say most of the rest of them are probably irrelevant.”

“Well, you were right about Bernie’s crowd because they are very motivated, he had the biggest crowd this weekend,” responded co-host Steve Doocy. “They had Vampire Weekend performing, and there was beer which always brings out a crowd.”

Watch above via Fox News.

