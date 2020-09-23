CNN’s Don Lemon condemned the lack of indictments for the police killing of Breonna Taylor and called out the legal decision by the Kentucky Attorney General as evidence of the ongoing inequities in the American justice system.

Speaking with anchor Wolf Blitzer barely an hour after the announcement that only one of three Louisville police officers would face charges — for shooting into a different apartment than Taylor’s — a weary Lemon argued that the move effectively made the case for the Black Lives Matter movement. The news had already sparked outrage from Taylor’s attorney and some liberal pundits like MSNBC’s Joy Reid, who blasted it as a “Black lives don’t matter ruling.”

“How does it feel to finally see some charges but then learn that none of the charges are actually directly related to her death?” Blitzer asked.

“I guess we could call it bittersweet,” Lemon said. “But for me it’s just another instance, as someone who works in the news media, of there being I would say now three different justice systems: one for police officers, one for Americans of color, and one for white Americans. That’s how folks will see it play out.”

“I know the real tragedy is for Breonna Taylor’s family,” Lemon added. “I mean, how I feel, it’s inconsequential to how that family must be feeling right now. Not only dealing with the death of a loved one but have it play out again, Wolf, so publicly. And then the possibility of unrest around it. It must be just too much to bear for them right now.”

