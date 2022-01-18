Don Lemon Unloads on Unvaxxed: We Have to ‘Do Things For The Greater Good Of Society, Not For Idiots’

CNN host Don Lemon said that people who aren’t vaccinated should not be listened to or part of “polite society,” and that society must do things for “the greater good” not “idiots.”

Lemon was speaking with Kasie Hunt and John Berman on Tuesday’s New Day when he made the remarks. The discussion began with a clip of a Mexican news anchor exploding on anti-vaxxers.

Berman played the clip of Telediario Guadalajara’s Leonardo Schwebel that has gone viral the last few days. When it ended, he said, “That was not on Don Lemon Tonight, by the way.”

Kasie Hunt jokingly asked, “could it be?” and Lemon responded, “I was going to say, it could have been!”

“I mean, I’ve gotten criticized for saying that we need to stop listening to the people and they should not be part of polite society, so to speak,” he said. “He’s right. He’s right.”

Lemon, citing statistics from the CDC that he presumably researched, said “the unvaccinated people in the U.S., they’re key to the reason that coronavirus, the variants are emerging. And that the reason – I’m looking at the stats from the CDC – and the reason why it’s replicating and mutating. It’s because of unvaccinated people, who are doing their own research online!”

“I can’t do my own research better than experts who do have devoted their lives to medical and scientific research,” said Lemon, adding that if you don’t “believe in science” that you shouldn’t take planes.|

The host pointed out that without vaccines, polio and smallpox wouldn’t have been eradicated. “Because your parents had the wherewithal and the sense to get you vaccinated as a child.”

“They were told that they had to,” said Hunt.

“That you had to! Because what?” Lemon affirmed. “Because we have to start doing things for the greater good of society and not for idiots who think that they can do their own research, or that they are above the law and they can break the rules.”

Lemon used tennis star Novak Djokovic‘s ouster as an example, saying that Australia told him, “No, no, no, no, no. We’re going to look at the greater good of everyone in our society, and you’re not part of that. We don’t care that you’re the number one tennis player in the world.”

“And good on them because they are keeping their population and their citizens – people who want to be good citizens – they’re keeping them healthy and safe and alive,” he added.

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

