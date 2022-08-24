Ex-Fox News Political Editor: ‘I Had One U.S. Senator Call for My Firing’ After Calling Arizona for Biden

Former Fox News political editor Chris Stirewalt told CNN a U.S. senator, whom he did not name, called for his termination from the network after he called Arizona for Joe Biden on election night in 2020.

The call would change the coverage’s tone and would prove to be the end of Stirewalt’s tenure with Fox.

He was let go on Jan. 19, 2021. Fox did not comment on his termination at the time, but a source claiming to be close to the network said the call of the tight race Arizona turned loyal viewers off.

Stirewalt is now promoting a new book titled Broken News: Why the Media Rage Machine Divides America and How to Fight Back.

He joined CNN Tonight Wednesday to discuss the book, his opinion on the state of the media, and the aftermath of the Arizona call.

Stirewalt told host Laura Coates he has never claimed he was fired over being part of the network’s decision desk, which decided to call Arizona. Stirewalt said:

I never said that’s why they fired me. A lot of people said that’s why they fired me. I don’t care, they don’t owe me a job. Fox News doesn’t owe me a job. That’s ok. I had a great time at the network, I’m proud of all the work I did, I’m proud of the work that I did with other people, the news division of Fox was great when I was there. I worked with and for and around great people. That was fine. They fired me. It’s their network. That’s ok. But I do know that the viewers of Fox News were incredibly angry. I didn’t make that call, I was part of a decision desk team that made a call.

Stirewalt recounted the anger he felt about going on air to explain to viewers Trump would not serve a second consecutive term as president.

“Lordy day, did people get angry about that,” he said. “I had one U.S. Senator call for my firing and said we were engaged in a coverup. I thought, ‘Are there ballots under the table I haven’t looked at? What are you talking about?'”

In his book, Stirewalt alleges Fox incited “black-helicopter-level paranoia and hatred” after the election.

Watch above, via CNN.

