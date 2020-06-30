Brett McGurk, the former US envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, slammed President Donald Trump over reports saying he wasn’t briefed on the intel about Russian bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops.

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace discussed the reports on Tuesday, with retired General Barry McCaffrey saying the president “refuses to confront Russian adversarial efforts.”

Wallace remarked to McGurk, “You were part of that national security process. I imagine it pains you to hear that.”

McGurk said the reporting is “just sickening on so many levels,” telling Wallace, “If something is in the presidential daily brief, that means it is of significant import… and it’s presumed he’ll take action.”

He also went off on the “larger point” of the president reportedly not reading the PDB regularly:

“This is a president that is a voracious consumer of Fox & Friends in the morning, but is not a voracious consumer of the intelligence that is being presented to him to keep our country and our personnel safe. We’re in deep trouble here, and this is just another dot in the mosaic. You always say it can’t get worse. This story is unbelievable.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]