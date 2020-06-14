Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who served in the Trump administration for roughly two years, said he would advise against President Donald Trump’s upcoming big rally in Tulsa given the continued concerns about the coronavirus.

On Face the Nation Sunday morning, Gottlieb told Margaret Brennan that there are “pretty big outbreaks right now” in parts of the country, between the increase in cases and the increase in the positivity rate.

At one point Brennan brought up both the large protests going on across the country as well as the planned return of Trump rallies.

“Obviously, the risk is a little bit diminished when you’re outside versus indoors. But we know these large gatherings are going to lead to more spread,” Gottlieb said. “The spontaneous protests around the country are going to lead to additional spread. Certainly holding a large political rally will as well. That’s in an indoor space. It’s a confined space. And so we need to be mindful of this.”

Brennan directly asked Gottlieb, “Is it advisable for him to be going to these places where there are upticks and holding rallies? Would you go?”

“I would certainly counsel against it,” Gottlieb said. “If I was giving advice to the administration on this, I would say that they should withhold large political rallies right now. They also need to lead by example. And so encouraging people to social distance, encouraging people to wear masks, that’s what we should be engaging in right now.”

You can watch above, via CBS.

