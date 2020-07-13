Claire McCaskill, former Democratic senator from Missouri, called former colleague Lindsey Graham a “POS” over the weekend for standing by President Donald Trump, and she continued tearing into him on MSNBC Monday.

Graham said Friday, prior to the president commuting Roger Stone’s sentence, that he believed such a move would be justified because “Mr. Stone is in his 70s and this was a non-violent, first-time offense.”

McCaskill responded, “You POS. You know the criminal justice system. He didn’t plead guilty. He asked for a jury trial. A jury convicted him of 7 felonies. And you are lying, you know no one gets probation after that. But then, you are now entrenched with the liars.”

McCaskill appeared on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House Monday and continued tearing into Graham.

After the panel discussed Stone, Wallace brought up the reports about Russian bounties, remarking, “There is always a Trump scandal and a Russia tie to it.”

Among the questions she asked was, “Are we learning that a Republican Congress can’t be trusted to look out for U.S. national security?”

McCaskill said the country has become “way too numb to the level of scandal” in the administration before bringing up Graham:

“Lindsey Graham would have been first in line calling out Putin for putting a bounty on American soldiers. He would have been pounding the podium in the Armed Services Committee, along with John McCain and Tom Cotton and the rest of them, get to the bottom of what Putin has done. Not only does Lindsey Graham not do that, not only does he go silent and go get his golf clubs to meekly follow after Donald Trump on the golf course, he does even worse. He tries to justify what Trump did with Stone over the weekend. He knows better. He knows… If you ask for a trial, it is implicit that if you go to trial, you’re going to get time if you’re convicted. Lindsey knows that. Roger Stone asked for a jury trial, he got a jury trial, and a jury of his peers convicted him seven times for felonies. And the notion that Lindsey would actually say that really this was justified, he’s 70 years old and a first-time offender. Give me a break! Lindsey graham should be so ashamed of himself. It is beyond belief that he has gone this low. He is down there in Slugville. He’s a slug along with the slug in the White House.”

