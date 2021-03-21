Former Operation Warp Speed Chief on Working for Trump Admin: There Were Times Where I Thought ‘Why Did I Get Myself Into This?’

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the former head of Operation Warp Speed, said there were times when he felt concerned about what it would mean for him personally by working with the Trump administration.

Slaoui gave an interview to Margaret Brennan for CBS’ Face The Nation, where he took numerous questions about the Biden administration’s vaccine rollout, and how the plan reflects the initiative’s efforts under former President Donald Trump. He also offered his regrets that vaccines and the coronavirus pandemic were politicized to the extent that they have.

After Slaoui rebuked Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) claim that vaccinated people no longer have to wear masks, Brennan asked him if he feels “stigmatized” for working with the Trump administration.

“With time,” Slaoui answered. He went on to say he feels “extremely fortunate” for the chance to help this important work during the pandemic since “that’s the only thing that counts.”

There were moments, frankly, where I told myself, ‘Oh my God, why did I get myself into this?’ But they never lasted long because the mission is way more important than those emotional moments.

Slaoui went on by re-emphasizing that “it’s a mistake to politicize a health issue” after how many people have died or suffered because of the coronavirus.

Slaoui’s remarks come after Dr. Anthony Fauci offered his own reflections on working for the Trump administration. The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director has elaborated about how Trump’s administration spoke dishonestly about the coronavirus, displayed a lack of adherence to science, and pressured him whenever he and Trump contradicted each other.

Watch above (start at 7:30), via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]