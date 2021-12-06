Fox Anchor Subtweets Lara Logan By Trashing Comparison Between Dr. Fauci and Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

By Ken MeyerDec 6th, 2021, 7:52 am
 

Lara Logan hosts Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman appeared to call out Fox Nation’s Lara Logan in a Twitter thread condemning comparisons of Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele,  though she never mention Logan by name.

Claman posted a Twitter thread on Sunday that went into great detail on the atrocities Mengele committed when he oversaw the Nazis’ torture and horrific human experimentation on people at concentration camps. After outlining several of the murders that the “Angel of Death” was personally responsible for, Claman said “Let’s stop w/ANY comparison to Mengele. Dayenu. That’s Hebrew for ENOUGH.”

Even though Claman didn’t mention the names of Fauci or Logan, her thread seems clearly in reference to the Fox Nation host’s recent controversy.

Logan appeared on Fox News last week and casually tossed out the claim that “people all across the world” are comparing Fauci to Mengele. Her comments drew widespread condemnation, but when the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum rebuked Logan for the “shameful” comparison, she retaliated by doubling down and blocking the museum on Twitter.

Fox has yet to comment on the blow-up, yet Logan has been conspicuously absent from the network’s airwaves since the controversy began. In any event, Claman also penned some extra tweets standing by her thread and engaging with reactors online.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: