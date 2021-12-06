Fox Anchor Subtweets Lara Logan By Trashing Comparison Between Dr. Fauci and Nazi Doctor Josef Mengele

Fox Business anchor Liz Claman appeared to call out Fox Nation’s Lara Logan in a Twitter thread condemning comparisons of Dr. Anthony Fauci to Josef Mengele, though she never mention Logan by name.

Claman posted a Twitter thread on Sunday that went into great detail on the atrocities Mengele committed when he oversaw the Nazis’ torture and horrific human experimentation on people at concentration camps. After outlining several of the murders that the “Angel of Death” was personally responsible for, Claman said “Let’s stop w/ANY comparison to Mengele. Dayenu. That’s Hebrew for ENOUGH.”

Hate to ruin you Sun. but facts need to be stated. Nazi Josef Mengele performed experiments on Jewish twins; personally killed 14 twins in one night by injecting their hearts w/chloroform. Performed vivisection without anesthesia, removing hearts and stomachs of victims. (1) — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

(2) Nazi Josef Mengele sewed two twins together, back to back, in a crude attempt to create conjoined twins; both children died of gangrene after several days of suffering. Mengele infected one twin w/disease, transfusing the blood of one twin into the other. — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

(3) Nazi Josef Mengele attempted to change eye color by injecting chemicals into eyes of living subjects, killing those w/heterochromatic eyes so that the eyes could be removed and sent to Berlin for study. Let’s stop w/ANY comparison to Mengele. Dayenu. That’s Hebrew for ENOUGH — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

Even though Claman didn’t mention the names of Fauci or Logan, her thread seems clearly in reference to the Fox Nation host’s recent controversy.

Logan appeared on Fox News last week and casually tossed out the claim that “people all across the world” are comparing Fauci to Mengele. Her comments drew widespread condemnation, but when the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum rebuked Logan for the “shameful” comparison, she retaliated by doubling down and blocking the museum on Twitter.

Fox has yet to comment on the blow-up, yet Logan has been conspicuously absent from the network’s airwaves since the controversy began. In any event, Claman also penned some extra tweets standing by her thread and engaging with reactors online.

I know. Sorry but incredibly it has to be said. https://t.co/PqJVByyJvT — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

I wish I didn’t have to write it. As a Jew I was raised to know what happened and to speak out against such vile evil, including anyone who tries to diminish it. Again, I’m sorry. https://t.co/ycsdZlLyHg — Liz Claman (@LizClaman) December 5, 2021

