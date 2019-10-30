Fox Business Guest Calls Impeachment ‘A Secret Ritual Conducted By a Cult’

A guest on Fox Business Mornings With Maria went a bit…um, out there when he described Donald Trump’s impeachment inquiry “a secret ritual conducted by a cult” to anchor Maria Bartiromo.

Conservative writer Lee Smith joined Bartiromo to hawk his new book about how Congressman Devin Nunes (R-CA) supposedly uncovered massive wrongdoing from the intelligence community trying to bring down the president.

When asked whether this connects to the current effort to impeach Trump over the ongoing Ukraine scandal, Smith went into this colorful characterization of the House Democrats conducting the process.

“I see it as a secret ritual conducted by a cult. I mean, they are doing most of this in secret, I think it’s worthwhile thinking of Speaker Pelosi as the high priestess of the cult and Adam Schiff as high priest of the cult and the purpose of the cult is to protect the swamp and what the swamp has done. President Trump was sent to the American voter to drain the swamp and yet it’s the role of Madame Pelosi and Mr. Schiff to protect the swamp. What they are talk about impeachment is ridiculous, it bears no connection to reality just as Russiagate bears no connection to reality.”

