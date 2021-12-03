Fox & Friends Debate Whether ‘Professional Actor’ Alec Baldwin Was Really Crying: ‘I Don’t Think That’s Acting’

Fox & Friends debated whether or not Alec Baldwin’s raw emotions on display during a Thursday night interview describing the deadly shooting of a cinematographer was real, or just pretend.

Baldwin sat down with George Stephanopoulos for a special that aired on ABC describing the moments that led to the deadly shooting of the Director of Photography for the film Rust.

Baldwin teared up a number of times describing how it went down, which some believed was disingenuously performative. Others found it to be genuine.

This was the debate had on the Fox & Friends curvy couch Friday morning. On the professional actor side of the debate? Steve Doocy, who made clear that Baldwin is a “professional actor” and seemed to insist Baldwin is responsible for Hylana Hutchins, despite the actor’s insistence. Doocy pointed out that as a producer of the movie, he is ultimately responsible for the actions of the crew.

Kilmeade took the other side of the discussion, however. “I know he is like one of the top five actors in the country,” he said. “I don’t think that’s acting. I just don’t.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com