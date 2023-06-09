Fox & Friends Gets Testy Over Details Surrounding Latest Trump Indictment: ‘Why Do You Believe It?!’

Things got a little heated on the curvy couch Friday morning as Steve Doocy and Brian Kilmeade lightly sparred over the recent indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Trump announced Thursday on social media that he was facing federal charges for handling classified documents following his term in the White House, with reports surfacing that he may have violated the Espionage Act and been charged with conspiracy.

While Kilmeade and co-host Ainsley Earhardt were particularly aggrieved over the charges, Doocy cited former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie’s comments from a Thursday appearance on the same show.

“Well, you know, yesterday we had Chris Christie on, and he said this was completely self-inflicted because the government asked him to voluntarily turn the documents over to the National Archives for over a year and a quarter,” Doocy noted. “And he didn’t turn them all over. So they wound up with a search warrant. They found more. You know, and ultimately, if they read it, you knowingly kept things. That is bad form.”

Doocy explained why Trump was under indictment, at least based on reports as he knows them. “Apparently, during the investigation that the federal government discovered the boxes — with papers — were moved out of the mail storage room after the subpoena and then moved back into the storage room the day before the feds actually went in. And so it looks like they were trying to keep the secrets from the government.”

Brian Kilmeade quickly jumped in and undermined Doocy’s assessment, saying, “That’s according to all the leaks that of Jack Smith’s investigation!”

Doocy replied, “And we don’t know where the leaks came from, Brian, but it’s a significant charge.”

“Why do we believe it?” Kilmeade shot back.

“I believe it,” Doocy said.

“Well, we don’t know where they came from,” Kilmeade said, adding, “and you don’t know if any of its true. We also know there’s a flood pool room, and they had to move the boxes.”

Kilmeade seemed less than impressed with his co-host’s explanation and quickly tossed to a clip of a particularly unhinged Mark Levin defending Trump.

Watch above via Fox News.

