Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy grilled White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday over President Donald Trump’s decision to hold a campaign rally in Tulsa this weekend amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re going to restart the rallies, the president is down in Tulsa. Kayleigh, you know, there have been a lot of people who have said, ‘Look, it’s too early at this point because of social distancing to put so many people into a jam-packed arena,’ and Dr. Fauci yesterday said that he would not attend because he said he was in one of the high-risk groups,” noted Doocy. “Going forward, we understand apparently the National Guard has been called in as well to help, and some are suggesting that the president is not taking the Covid pandemic seriously, he’s just more interested in getting back on the road and getting his base energized.”

McEnany shot back, “The president has taken Covid seriously. It was after all the president who put in place travel restrictions, acted early when the Democrats were calling that move ‘xenophobic,’ but with regard to the rally in particular, Oklahoma is entering phase 3. This is permitted under those guidelines.”

“And it’s interesting to watch the media — some in the media, not all but some — really not listen to science, but instead cherry pick science when it’s ideologically convenient, because we’ve seen some in the media praise the protesters, make no mention of the fact that they’re not socially distanced or wearing masks in some cases, but then target the Trump rally or target a church when a church wants to reopen appropriately socially distanced,” she continued.

Doocy replied, “Sure Kayleigh, I understand that, but you know this is going to be the first time an indoor stadium has been pretty much packed to the rafters. You know, you don’t see the NBA… you don’t see any professional sports teams out and about at this point. I mean, this is a step we have not yet seen during this coronavirus pandemic.”

“Well this is permitted under phase 3,” McEnany stated.

“I understand it is but nobody else has done it before. Are you worried about that?” asked Doocy.

McEnany said, “We are leading on that. There will be hand sanitizer, there will be masks handed out, there will be precautions taken, so we believe that this is a safe opportunity to congregate and to really celebrate the great things that President Trump does each and every day in his administration.”

Watch above via Fox News.

