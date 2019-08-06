Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade defended President Donald Trump’s use of the word “invasion” to describe migrants entering the United States, declaring that “It’s not anti-Hispanic, it’s a fact!”

Trump’s consistent use of the “invasion” rhetoric on immigration is under increased scrutiny because of its similarity to the El Paso terrorist mass shooter’s manifesto, just the latest racist mass murderer to echo the terminology.

On Tuesday morning’s edition of Fox & Friends, co-host Ainsley Earhardt even kicked off the show by appearing to acknowledge the role of the concept, even as she defended Trump by pointing out that only one of this weekend’s mass shooters was trying to stop a “Hispanic invasion.”

“These shooters were totally different, the one in El Paso said that he thought he was avenging ‘The Hispanic invasion of Texas’; he had a racist-filled manifesto,” Earhardt said. “The guy in Ohio, he supported Antifa, he supported Bernie, Elizabeth Warren, he supported Satan, and he was a socialist, or supported socialism. So they are two different shooters. You cannot blame a president. It is the shooter’s fault. These people were crazy, they are evil.”

An hour later, Kilmeade explicitly defended Trump’s use of the term “invasion” with regard to immigration, a theme that has also frequently appeared on Fox & Friends and other Fox News programs.

“What the president has during his 2 and 1/2 years is a major problem at the border which was not his doing,” Kilmeade said. “Unless you want to blame President Obama for the unaccompanied minors that streamed through there in 2014.”

“We have over 110,000 people coming a month, over a million last year, and then well over a million this year,” Kilmeade continued, adding “If you use the term ‘an invasion,’ that’s not anti-Hispanic, it’s a fact. If the Russians were coming through Alaska, through Canada, the president would be using the same language.”

“But it’s the fact that it’s happening with the border, if you talk to people who are apolitical at the border, people want to look at the words infested, or look at what the president’s saying, and then they say ‘Well look, how could he use this rhetoric when we’ve heard, it turns out Elijah Cummings is using the same exact rhetoric ten years before the president was even hosting The Apprentice,” Kilmeade claimed.

Cummings has never described migrants as an “invasion,” but in 1999 described Baltimore as a “drug-infested area” during a hearing on drug trafficking.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

