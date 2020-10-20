The co-hosts of Fox & Friends pleaded with President Donald Trump to change his debate strategy, however the president dismissed them completely, claiming “a lot of people” said he won the first presidential debate against Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

During an interview on Fox & Friends, Tuesday, Brian Kilmeade asked Trump, “What’s going to change for your strategy? Regardless of moderator, format, mic, what’s your strategy?”

“Are you using anybody different to get you ready, and after studying and dueling with Joe Biden once already, what have you learned?” he questioned. “What’s going to change? Are you going to interrupt less?”

Trump responded, “Well, Joe lies, and he lies a lot, and he’ll say things that are crazy, and he’ll think people are supposed to believe him.”

“And they take ads and they put ads in on things that never happened. Far worse than Hillary. Hillary was a much smarter person than him, but they play a much dirtier game, and she was dirty,” Trump continued. “I mean, look, with the e-mails and everything else, I’m not talking about that. She was terrible.”

Kilmeade pushed, “Will you take some of your time and answer the previous question like Mike Pence did and then answer their question?”

Trump declared, “Well, look, I do my own debating. I do fine, and I do my own debating, and a lot of people said I won. If you look at the Hispanic — very interesting — they did a Hispanic population poll, and I was at 77 percent.”

“Look, when somebody stands there and he lies, lies, lies, I like to challenge it at the time because you don’t have time to go back,” the president explained.

Will Cain then joined the questioning, replying, “Mr. President, just to follow up on what Brian’s asking you, after the first debate there were many who suggested if you just let Joe Biden share his ideas, America might not be too keen on those ideas. In fact, Ari Fleischer last night on Hannity said the president should interrupt less.”

“Will you change your strategy in this last debate from your first debate?” Cain asked.

Trump said, “Well, I may do that. Actually, the interesting thing, they said if you let him talk, he’ll lose his chain of thought because he’s gonzo, and I understand that. But I also understand that as he’s going down the line and issuing lies, you know, generally it’s okay to, you know, really attack that.”

“But there is a chain of thought that, you know, there were a lot of people that say let him talk because he loses his train, he loses his train. He loses his mind, frankly,” Trump concluded.

Watch above via Fox News.

