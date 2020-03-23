Fox News host Steve Hilton slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci and “the ruling class” on his Sunday night show, accusing them of fear-mongering over the coronavirus and ignoring how the pandemic is tanking the economy.

In his opening monologue for The Next Revolution, Hilton lamented that American businesses and households have been devastated by the economic shutdown caused by the virus. He called it an “even bigger crisis” than the health risks of the coronavirus, and argued people in the government and “the talking heads on TV” fail to recognize the scope of the impact.

Hilton played a recent interview in which Fauci shrugged off critics accusing him of overreacting to Covid-19.

“I like it when people think I’m overreacting because that means we’re doing it just right,” Fauci said at the time.

Hilton’s response:

“Well, that’s easy for him to say! He’ll still have a job at the end of this, whatever happens. Our ruling class and their TV mouthpieces whipping up fear over this virus, they can afford an indefinite shutdown. Working Americans can’t, they’ll be crushed by it. You know that famous phrase, ‘The cure is worse than the disease?’ That is exactly the territory we are hurting towards. You think it’s just the coronavirus that kills people? This total economic shutdown will kill people.”

It is possible that Donald Trump was watching Hilton’s show, for not long after the Fox host’s monologue, the president tweeted “WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO!”

WE CANNOT LET THE CURE BE WORSE THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15 DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION AS TO WHICH WAY WE WANT TO GO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2020

Trump’s Twitter feed suggests he wants national coronavirus responses to stop soon, despite the warnings from medical and public officials who say the crisis is far from over.

Hilton’s commentary comes after Fox News made significant overhauls in how the network has covered the coronavirus. Several of the network’s most prominent figures repeatedly dismissed the seriousness of the situation before changing their posture.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]