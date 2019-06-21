Fox News anchor Chris Wallace questioned President Donald Trump’s account of his decision to call off a strike against Iran, after the country shot down a U.S. drone this week.

“We were cocked & loaded to retaliate last night on 3 different sights when I asked, how many will die,” Trump wrote on Twitter Friday morning, explaining his abrupt decision to call off a strike on Iran. “150 people, sir, was the answer from a General. 10 minutes before the strike I stopped it, not … proportionate to shooting down an unmanned drone.”

Shepard Smith spoke to Wallace about the timeline of the decision to call off the strike, noting a discrepancy between Fox News reporting and the president’s claims. “Something is wrong there,” Smith said.

“I talked to a former top national security official in an earlier Republican administration who says this just doesn’t add up,” Wallace said. “The president would have been fully briefed by the generals as to, if you hit target A, here are the dangers, or here is the possible collateral damage.”

“So the idea that the president, ten minutes before the actual go — and again, The New York Times is reporting that the ships were in place, that the war planes were in the air — that ten minutes before you’re learning for the first time that there were going to be 150 casualties, seems pretty unlikely and certainly not the way it’s been done in the past.”

“How is this different from President Obama pulling back from the red line in Syria?” Smith asked, of a frequent critique of Barack Obama from, notably, Trump.

“It’s a question you have to ask yourself,” Wallace replied, suggesting that Obama likely would have faced criticism from Republicans and Democrats for doing what Trump did Thursday night.

“President Obama got hammered,” Wallace said, of the red line debacle. “One of the people he got hammered by was Donald Trump, who was recently in 2017 as president, said this sent a signal of weakness not only to Syria but around the world about what American resolve is and about what the word of the president meant. Now we have this happening by President Trump on his watch.”

At the end of the segment, the Fox News anchors again questioned whether Trump’s was telling the truth.

“The explanation — as you said — just doesn’t make sense,” Smith said.

“It doesn’t hold together,” Wallace replied. “The timeline for when he learned information and when he decided to act doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

“In a sense, maybe that’s the biggest problem,” Wallace continued. “You can argue if you don’t want to strike, don’t strike. If you want to strike, do strike. But don’t send mixed messages that confuse not only you enemies but even your allies and people here in this country, as to what your going to do.”

“And then tweet out your whole thought process of American foreign policy and intervention,” Smith concluded.

Watch above, via Fox News.

