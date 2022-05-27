Fox News Anchor Pushes Back on Ron Johnson For Blaming Uvalde Massacre on ‘Wokeness’

Senator Ron Johnson blamed the Uvalde shooting on schools teaching CRT and “wokeness” during an appearance on Fox Business Thursday. Anchor Neil Cavuto, however, pushed back on that remarkably absurd suggestion.

At the end of an interview in which gun safety came up, Cavuto noted that there was no paper trail and no record on the school shooter, before asking Johnson if he thought that moving forward “We would require maybe stiffer background checks?”

“You know, no matter what you do, people fall through the cracks,” Johnson replied. “You can’t identify all these problems. You can’t arrest somebody for a crime they haven’t committed yet. These are difficult issues.”

Johnson is correct that these are difficult issues, but just because a speed limit doesn’t mean everyone won’t speed doesn’t render the speed limit useless. But I digress.

“The solution lies in stronger families, more supportive communities,” the Wisconsin Republican continued. “I would argue renewed faith. We’ve lost that. We stopped teaching values in so many of our schools. Now we’re teaching wokeness. We’re indoctrinating our children with things like CRT, telling some children they’re not equal to others and they’re the cause of other people’s problems…”

“But school shootings have been happening long before CRT,” Cavuto interrupted.

“Well, I think CRT’s been going on under the radar for quite some time as well, wokeness has been, liberal indoctrination has been,” Johnson replied. “This is a much larger issue than what a simple new gun law’s going to — it’s not going to solve it.”

Johnson has been ridiculed for dim-witted comments like this to the degree that some morning show personalities have compared him to the moronic Anchor Man character Brock Tamlund, portrayed by Steve Carrell. This exchange perfectly exemplifies why.

Watch above via Fox Business.

