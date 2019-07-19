Fox News’ Chris Wallace Destroys Trump’s False Claims About ‘Send Her Back’ Chant in 24 Seconds Flat

Fox News was not a safe space for President Donald Trump‘s claim that he put a stop to racist chants of “Send her back!” — which were directed at Somalia-born U.S. citizen Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — by “speaking very quickly,” as respected anchor Chris Wallace refuted Trump’s alleged disavowal in mere seconds.

On Thursday, a reporter asked Trump “when your supporters last night were shouting — chanting, ‘Send her back,’ why didn’t you stop them? Why didn’t you ask them to stop saying that?”, Trump responded that “I think I did. I started speaking very quickly,” and then repeated the claim, saying “I did, and I started speaking very quickly.”

On Friday’s edition of America’s Newsroom, Wallace needed no invitation from anchor Bill Hemmer to join other media figures in refuting what respected CNN anchor Jake Tapper called “a naked lie.”

Hemmer prompted Wallace to talk about Trump defining Democrats as “socialists,” but within seconds, Wallace volunteered a succinct rebuttal of Trump’s claims to have stopped the chant, and to have been displeased by them.

Wallace pivoted from Hemmer’s question by saying that Trump “took it into a very different turn this week when he started saying that four American citizens, duly elected members of Congress, three of the four born in this country, should go back to the countries that they came from.”

Then, Wallace moved on to knocking down Trump’s lies, saying “And then, at that rally on Wednesday, presided over a crowd that said ‘Send her back,’ about Omar, for 13 full seconds before he started talking again, and he only started talking after the chant ended, and then posted a tweet that night, which is on the front page of the New York Times today, a tweet talking about how great the crowd is. Never said anything about disagreeing with the chant until he was told by Republican leaders, and reportedly by his daughter Ivanka, to pull back.”

Wallace concluded by noting that while painting opponents as extreme is to be expected, “what happened this week was something very different, and it took a tone that a lot of people thought went too far.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com