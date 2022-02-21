Fox News contributor Dan Hoffman, a former CIA station chief, torched Russian President Vladimir Putin’s rhetoric regarding Ukraine on Monday, comparing it to Hitler’s “justification for taking the Sudetenland from Czechoslavakia.”

Hoffman made the comments during a panel discussion about Putin’s Monday speech, in which he recognized two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent.

Sandra Smith, the co-anchor of America Reports, asked, “Dan, I want to get your response to the European commission just putting out a statement saying, ‘The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law.’”

“‘The EU And its partners will react with unity, firmness, and determination in solidarity with Ukraine,’ Your response?” Smith asked.

Hoffman responded:

Well, all of those statements are fine, but they were not enough to prevent Vladimir Putin from taking this action. And really the leverage that we have that is military assistance to Ukraine and the sanctions, we were practicing deterrence essentially by punishment. That has not succeeded in deterring Vladimir Putin from recognizing the Independence of this breakaway region of Ukraine. Putin is using language reminiscent of Hitler’s justification for taking the Sudetenland land from Czechoslovakia. Ostensibly defending the rights of Russian citizens.

“And, that has got to concern our NATO allies,” Hoffman continued. “Especially the Baltics who have sizable Russian-speaking populations. Putin could certainly use the same logic to defend them as well. I just don’t see us having the leverage right now to change the situation on the ground. This is looking very much like a fait accompli, where Vladimir Putin can do as he wishes.”

The conversation continued with other guests discussing Putin’s military capabilities in the region and possible U.S. responses to Putin’s moves today.

